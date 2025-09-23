Joint Base Andrews Finally Brought Back Air Shows - And It Didn't Go Well
Joint Base Andrews, a military facility located in Maryland just miles from Washington, D.C., and the home of Air Force One, held its popular air show for the first time since 2022. However, there were a few hiccups. Billed as the premier air show in DC, the two-day Joint Base Andrews Air Show featured aerial demonstrations from both military and civilian pilots, grounded aircraft exhibits, performances by the U.S. Air Force Band and Honor Guard and more.
Joint Base Andrews is one of the most secure military bases in the U.S., and opening a space frequently used by the president and other high-ranking government officials to thousands of civilians is no easy task. The 2025 air show saw 120,000 civilians over the course of the two-day main event, plus an additional 30,000 War Department personnel, students, and family members. Anticipation was so high for the event that it far exceeded the number of visitors from the last show in 2022.
Admission was free, but visitors could also opt for premium tickets, which included assigned seating, access to the flight line, and lunch, along with other perks. One man paid $385 for tickets for himself and his wife, but later regretted the investment. His experience included long lines and missed opportunities, including some attendees forced to turn away after the base had reached capacity.
The intricacies of an air show
The Joint Base Andrews air show offered both historic and modern aircraft from around the country, including a P-51 Mustang, B-25 Mitchell bombers, the massive C-5 Galaxy airlifter, and the supersonic F-16 Fighting Falcon. In addition to organizing the exhibits and aerial displays, along with the complicated airspace restrictions that go with them, show planners had to arrange traffic management, transportation, and security for 150,000 visitors.
Retired Air Force officer Vincent Donnelly, the man who spent almost $400 for premium tickets, spoke to the local CBS affiliate (WUSA) about his disappointing experience. Donnelly attended the air show in prior years with his wife and children, and wanted to experience the event in a new way. Upon arrival, however, he and his wife faced a long line for the shuttle bus from the parking lot to the base. It took three hours for them to make it to the flight line, and after a long wait in the heat, they soon left.
A spokesman representing the Air Show released a statement acknowledging the long wait times on day one of the event. Organizers took steps to relieve those waits on day two and improve traffic flow, also creating a separate screening line for VIP attendees. Donnelly, who is seeking a refund from the third-party vendor that sold the VIP tickets, originally told WUSA he planned never to return to the air show. He later rescinded his statement, saying he'd be back, but unlikely to invest in VIP tickets again.