Joint Base Andrews Finally Brought Back Air Shows - And It Didn't Go Well

Joint Base Andrews, a military facility located in Maryland just miles from Washington, D.C., and the home of Air Force One, held its popular air show for the first time since 2022. However, there were a few hiccups. Billed as the premier air show in DC, the two-day Joint Base Andrews Air Show featured aerial demonstrations from both military and civilian pilots, grounded aircraft exhibits, performances by the U.S. Air Force Band and Honor Guard and more.

Joint Base Andrews is one of the most secure military bases in the U.S., and opening a space frequently used by the president and other high-ranking government officials to thousands of civilians is no easy task. The 2025 air show saw 120,000 civilians over the course of the two-day main event, plus an additional 30,000 War Department personnel, students, and family members. Anticipation was so high for the event that it far exceeded the number of visitors from the last show in 2022.

Admission was free, but visitors could also opt for premium tickets, which included assigned seating, access to the flight line, and lunch, along with other perks. One man paid $385 for tickets for himself and his wife, but later regretted the investment. His experience included long lines and missed opportunities, including some attendees forced to turn away after the base had reached capacity.