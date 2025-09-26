UK Deploys RAF Typhoon Fighter Jets To Defend Poland From Russian Drones
Royal Air Force (RAF) Eurofighter Typhoon jets have been deployed to counter the threat of Russian drone incursions into Polish airspace. A UK Government press release dated 15 September 2025 confirmed that the operation would happen after multiple "reckless and dangerous" incursions had been recorded. In one instance, a swarm of 19 Russian drones crossed into Polish airspace in a single day, causing a widespread NATO response that included activating Patriot missile systems and the scrambling of jet fighters. Additionally, Romania has also reported Russian drone incursions into its airspace. The country's defense ministry reported that two of its patrolling F-16 fighters detected the drone crossing into the country from Ukraine.
The first RAF Typhoon patrol took place on Friday, September 19, 2025, when two jets (call signs Chaos 1-1 and Chaos 1-2) took off from RAF Coningsby, accompanied by Voyager refueling aircraft. The Typhoons joined jets from other NATO countries carrying out similar patrols in a mission that's been dubbed "Eastern Sentry." These include German Eurofighters, Danish F-16s, and French Rafales. The involvement of these countries is a testament to how seriously NATO is taking the incursions. This point was emphasized by the Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, who described the current situation as being "The closest we've been to open conflict since World War II." A point that was swiftly denied by Moscow.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer justified the move and called the Russian actions "...reckless and a direct threat to European security," also noting that the incursions violated international law.
Why are NATO countries upping the response?
The incursion of 19 drones into Polish airspace demonstrated a couple of things. Firstly, it showed that regardless of whether it's by accident or design, wars can easily spill over into adjoining countries. Secondly, the incursion exposed weaknesses in air defenses along what is already a highly sensitive border area. It is understood that of the 19 drones, just three or four were successfully shot down. This led NATO's military commander to request an increase in the number of fighters available to patrol Poland's skies.
The UK's response was to authorize the deployment of Typhoon jets as part of the newly created Operation Eastern Sentry. Although initially focusing on protecting Poland's skies, NATO leaders also announced that this would be widened to protect other Eastern European alliance members. While RAF Typhoons are now being used as part of this effort, they're still based at UK airfields and take around 90 minutes to arrive at their patrol areas. Flying this distance before commencing a combat patrol was accomplished by refueling the jets in the air. Once on patrol, the Typhoons used advanced sensors to detect potential threats, which could then be targeted with infrared-guided Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missiles.
With the USAF leaving this largely in the hands of its European NATO partners, the role of the RAF Typhoons and other European fighters is critical to protect Eastern borders against further incursions and potentially other forms of Russian aggression.