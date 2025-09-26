UK Deploys RAF Typhoon Fighter Jets To Defend Poland From Russian Drones

Royal Air Force (RAF) Eurofighter Typhoon jets have been deployed to counter the threat of Russian drone incursions into Polish airspace. A UK Government press release dated 15 September 2025 confirmed that the operation would happen after multiple "reckless and dangerous" incursions had been recorded. In one instance, a swarm of 19 Russian drones crossed into Polish airspace in a single day, causing a widespread NATO response that included activating Patriot missile systems and the scrambling of jet fighters. Additionally, Romania has also reported Russian drone incursions into its airspace. The country's defense ministry reported that two of its patrolling F-16 fighters detected the drone crossing into the country from Ukraine.

The first RAF Typhoon patrol took place on Friday, September 19, 2025, when two jets (call signs Chaos 1-1 and Chaos 1-2) took off from RAF Coningsby, accompanied by Voyager refueling aircraft. The Typhoons joined jets from other NATO countries carrying out similar patrols in a mission that's been dubbed "Eastern Sentry." These include German Eurofighters, Danish F-16s, and French Rafales. The involvement of these countries is a testament to how seriously NATO is taking the incursions. This point was emphasized by the Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, who described the current situation as being "The closest we've been to open conflict since World War II." A point that was swiftly denied by Moscow.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer justified the move and called the Russian actions "...reckless and a direct threat to European security," also noting that the incursions violated international law.