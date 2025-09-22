Roku Is Changing Its App Process To Give You A Better Experience (Here's How)

Ruku's VP of Advanced Development, David Mendenhall, addressed developers directly in the Roku 2025 Developer Summit Keynote. He discussed many of the smaller changes that Roku would be making immediately, but also took the time to break down a few of the major changes that would be coming as part of the company's long-term strategy for making Roku better for developers and users alike, so you can get the most out of your Roku device.

The first of these more intensive alterations was a list of plans to help streamline app development. Mendenhall stated that Roku would be enhancing its SDKs (software development kits), enhancing its APIs (application programming interfaces), expanding its automated testing and debugging tools, and improving documentation and training resources. It will also provide developers with analytics tools that provide them with insights into the behavior of their users and give them detailed feedback on their app's performance. This should make it easier for individual developers to tailor their apps to their users' individual needs. Roku also claims that it's optimizing the OS to make launch times even faster and improve the interface's navigation performance.

Additionally, Roku is "introducing phased app rollouts to the developer portal," Mendenhall stated. "This feature will allow developers to deploy updates in phases, to help monitor app performance early, identify potential regressions, and address them quickly." So, while many of these changes might not be immediately apparent to users in terms of the way the Roku OS looks, they should make a significant difference to the overall performance of both the OS and the apps you use on it.