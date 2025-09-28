What Is 'Title Jumping' And Why Is It Illegal In Every State?

If you're buying or selling a car, there are certain legal steps that need to be adhered to. One way that unscrupulous sellers — and sometimes buyers — flout the law is a practice known as "title jumping," which occurs when a vehicle is sold without the car being legally registered in the seller's name. While this practice is usually associated with dealers, the law applies to any individual or company that sells a vehicle without transferring the title into their own name first. This might sound like a persnickety paperwork exercise, but it can be more serious than that.

For unlicensed dealers, this makes it easier to commit fraud. For the buyer and genuine sellers, it can lead to legal problems. The law exists so that each vehicle has a paper trail that is transparent and accurate. Title skipping lets sellers avoid paying taxes and fees, and can also leave the original seller liable for the car. This is why the practice is illegal in every U.S. state and can be treated as a fraudulent act punishable with criminal charges. It also demonstrates why it's important to understand the ins and outs of transferring a car title. There are plenty of scams to avoid when buying a car, and title jumping can certainly be considered a potential one.