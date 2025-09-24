What Motorcycle Did Laurence Fishburne Ride In Biker Boyz?

It's not uncommon in Hollywood for actors to take on roles involving cars and motorcycles without knowing much about them. In the case of Laurence Fishburne, this wasn't at all the case. Going into "Biker Boyz," Fishburne made it clear that he and his 1999 Suzuki Hayabusa were the real deal. Speaking to Black Film in early 2003, he noted that he's a member of the prestigious Guggenheim Motorcycle Club and that he's been riding motorcycles in front of the camera for years. While talking about his training for 1996's "Fled he said, "I went out to the track with an instructor with a small 500 cc bike. Then they put me on the track on a GSXR and let me go around the track. I hit the back straight away at like 105 mph and thought 'Wow, this is great!'"

Fishburne has maintained his love for motorcycles throughout the years, as evidenced by a 2015 appearance on "Jay Leno's Garage." He and the titular former talk show host each hopped on a BMW S1000RR and reached some serious speed on a closed track. As far as the bikes he's owned over the years, Fishburne has an impressive assortment of rides to his name. He has owned a Captain America chopper, an Indian, and a Ducati, adding a BMW R1100 RSL to his collection in 2016. Of course, it's up to one's interpretation if Fishburne's collection beats out that of fellow "Matrix" star Keanu Reeves, who has a remarkable motorcycle collection in his own right."Biker Boyz" isn't a fan-favorite, but at least it put the 1999 Suzuki Hayabusa on full display. Not to mention, it gave Laurence Fishburne a chance to bring one of his passions to the big screen.