What Motorcycle Did Laurence Fishburne Ride In Biker Boyz?
Laurence Fishburne is nothing short of a big-screen legend, with countless memorable projects and characters to his credit. Unfortunately, not every film he's been a part of has proven as successful as "The Matrix," "Boyz n the Hood," or the multiple "John Wick" franchise installments he's appeared in. For instance, 2003's "Biker Boyz" is far from a critically acclaimed classic, even with the benefit of hindsight over 20 years beyond its release. At the same time, it's abundantly clear in the final product that Fishburne gave his all in the role of underground motorcycle racing champion Manuel "Smoke" Galloway.
It's no surprise that in a film called "Biker Boyz," Smoke is often seen riding his signature motorcycle. The bike in question was a 1999 Suzuki Hayabusa, which, as of 2023, was on display at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, Alabama. It may not be one of the most famous movie motorcycles of all time, but it's an undoubtedly impressive bike. Equipped with an inline 4-cylinder 1298 cc DOHC engine, a 6-speed constant mesh, and a striking aerodynamic outer shell, the Hayabusa endures as one of Suzuki's strongest models. Though "Biker Boyz" wasn't a hit, one can appreciate the bikes it showcased. Even Laurence Fishburne is an avid motorcycle enthusiast himself.
Fishburne's Biker Boyz performance wasn't entirely Hollywood magic
It's not uncommon in Hollywood for actors to take on roles involving cars and motorcycles without knowing much about them. In the case of Laurence Fishburne, this wasn't at all the case. Going into "Biker Boyz," Fishburne made it clear that he and his 1999 Suzuki Hayabusa were the real deal. Speaking to Black Film in early 2003, he noted that he's a member of the prestigious Guggenheim Motorcycle Club and that he's been riding motorcycles in front of the camera for years. While talking about his training for 1996's "Fled he said, "I went out to the track with an instructor with a small 500 cc bike. Then they put me on the track on a GSXR and let me go around the track. I hit the back straight away at like 105 mph and thought 'Wow, this is great!'"
Fishburne has maintained his love for motorcycles throughout the years, as evidenced by a 2015 appearance on "Jay Leno's Garage." He and the titular former talk show host each hopped on a BMW S1000RR and reached some serious speed on a closed track. As far as the bikes he's owned over the years, Fishburne has an impressive assortment of rides to his name. He has owned a Captain America chopper, an Indian, and a Ducati, adding a BMW R1100 RSL to his collection in 2016. Of course, it's up to one's interpretation if Fishburne's collection beats out that of fellow "Matrix" star Keanu Reeves, who has a remarkable motorcycle collection in his own right."Biker Boyz" isn't a fan-favorite, but at least it put the 1999 Suzuki Hayabusa on full display. Not to mention, it gave Laurence Fishburne a chance to bring one of his passions to the big screen.