Onyx Boox Note Air4 C Review: This Color E-Reader Thinks Its An iPad Alternative

Many people don't give a second look at e-paper tablets, simply looking at them as a glorified e-book reader with subpar graphics processing performance and limited usability. But what if you could pair an e-reader's amazing battery life and distraction-free operation with the flexibility and power of an Android tablet?

This is exactly what Onyx Boox did with the Note Air4 C. Aside from giving it a color screen and a backlight for use in the dark, it also added several features that make it far more useful than the average e-book reader. This evolves the Note Air4 C from a leisure or studying device meant for consuming written text into a focused, light productivity machine perfect for writing and analyzing your thoughts.

So, what exactly can the Note Air4 C do? Onyx Boox provided me with the Note Air4 C so we could see what this mainstream color e-paper tablet is truly capable of.