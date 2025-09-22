Walmart Is Selling This Powerful Chainsaw At A Steeply Discounted Price
Arguably, one of the most versatile tools in a homeowner's arsenal is the chainsaw. Used for trimming trees and breaking down massive logs into the perfect size for firewood, a chainsaw is something that belongs in every garage. While there are new alternatives in terms of power source, like corded or battery-driven options, gasoline chainsaws remain the go-to for more extensive and rugged projects. Trouble is, for a larger 20-inch gas chainsaw, you can easily spend more than $500 at some retailers.
Fortunately, Walmart has several budget-friendly tools, and recently announced an impressive clearance deal for a Seizeen brand chainsaw. This 20-inch gasoline chainsaw, with a 62cc engine outputting 3.4 horsepower at 10,000 RPM, has dropped to just $109.99 (black), which is regularly priced around $280. This is a noticeable 61% off the regular price, offering shoppers in the market for a chainsaw a significant reason to give this model a closer look. You can save even more by going with the red model, which is on clearance for just $99.99. Alternatively, you can pick up a 2-bar version on clearance for $119.99, which includes both a 16-inch and 20-inch bar for added functionality.
This Seizeen product includes features designed to help reduce strain on your body by limiting the vibrations through its comfort-focused handle. It also comes equipped with additional safety features, like a valve throttle switch that can prevent accidental activation when working in challenging terrain.
What users are saying about the Seizeen gas chainsaw
With an average review rating of 4.7 out of 5, this particular tool has garnered an overwhelmingly positive number of perfect scores (83%). Many customers feel this chainsaw is affordable and offers a great deal of value. In terms of performance, many are satisfied, including one customer who is a professional landscaper, and another whose son used the Seizeen chainsaw to great effect following a devastating hurricane in Florida. In fact, the terms "slices through wood like butter," or similar sentiments, are strewn throughout the review section, making this tool a compelling option at its low clearance price.
However, some customers did note a few aspects of the Seizeen chainsaw that could be better. For example, one customer would've appreciated a lengthier manufacturer's warranty. However, for those not satisfied, Walmart's return policy on tools is up to 90 days — and sometimes longer. You can also purchase additional support for two years at $12 and three years at $16. This additional coverage includes protection against mechanical and component failure, among others and includes both labor and parts. Another reviewer wished the unit came with a case to store the chainsaw, and another cautioned that the 15.4-pound weight of the tool can feel heavy during use, which could be an issue for older adults or those with mobility issues. Fortunately, very few customers experienced problems with the unit.