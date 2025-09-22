Walmart Is Selling This Powerful Chainsaw At A Steeply Discounted Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Arguably, one of the most versatile tools in a homeowner's arsenal is the chainsaw. Used for trimming trees and breaking down massive logs into the perfect size for firewood, a chainsaw is something that belongs in every garage. While there are new alternatives in terms of power source, like corded or battery-driven options, gasoline chainsaws remain the go-to for more extensive and rugged projects. Trouble is, for a larger 20-inch gas chainsaw, you can easily spend more than $500 at some retailers.

Fortunately, Walmart has several budget-friendly tools, and recently announced an impressive clearance deal for a Seizeen brand chainsaw. This 20-inch gasoline chainsaw, with a 62cc engine outputting 3.4 horsepower at 10,000 RPM, has dropped to just $109.99 (black), which is regularly priced around $280. This is a noticeable 61% off the regular price, offering shoppers in the market for a chainsaw a significant reason to give this model a closer look. You can save even more by going with the red model, which is on clearance for just $99.99. Alternatively, you can pick up a 2-bar version on clearance for $119.99, which includes both a 16-inch and 20-inch bar for added functionality.

This Seizeen product includes features designed to help reduce strain on your body by limiting the vibrations through its comfort-focused handle. It also comes equipped with additional safety features, like a valve throttle switch that can prevent accidental activation when working in challenging terrain.