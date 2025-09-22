Here's Which iPhone Parts Are Made By Samsung

Apple and Samsung may be rivals in the smartphone space, trying to one-up each other in each year's iterations of their flagship models. But when it comes to iPhone hardware, Samsung has been one of Apple's most important suppliers for years. Since the iPhone X in 2017, Apple has relied heavily on Samsung Display for its OLED panels. Even with Apple's push to diversify suppliers to LG and BOE, Samsung remains the dominant producer.

The reason is simple: no one matches Samsung's OLED technology at Apple's scale. Their panels deliver the brightness and color accuracy Apple demands. In fact, Samsung is often first to mass-produce new display types, like LTPO OLED, which powers ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates. It doesn't stop at screens. Samsung also manufactures advanced memory chips for iPhones. In some models, NAND flash storage and LPDDR DRAM modules are supplied by Samsung Semiconductor, though Apple balances orders across Micron, TSMC, and others.