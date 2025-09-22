Just How Safe Is A Smart Car? Here's A Look At The Crash Test Data

Taking a quick glance at a Smart car, you might assume that it's not very safe. It's incredibly small, barely has space for two inside, and there certainly isn't much room up front for crumple zones. That might seem reason enough to deem the Smart car as unsafe, but as it happens, we may have been too quick to judge the humble city car.

The city-slick Smart Fortwo first arrived on US shores for the 2008 model year. It was remarkably simple, refreshingly small, and surprisingly practical. Practical for city centers, at least — not so practical for highway commutes and family holidays — although Smart cars can go pretty far on a single tank of gas. With its diminutive footprint, it's clear that the Smart Fortwo was never going to be anyone's first choice in an accident, but the two-seater actually performed quite well in initial US testing. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the 2008 model a smattering of 'good' crashworthiness scores, with only the head restraints and seats scoring lower in this category, with an 'acceptable' rating.

For those interested in the redesigned Smart Fortwo, there's more good news. While the IIHS didn't carry out as many tests on the 2016 model, the tests that were conducted all resulted in 'good' ratings. It also noted that a front crash prevention system was optional on this model year, whereas it wasn't previously. So, the Smart car is actually quite a safe car, and probably as safe as anyone could expect it to be, given its tiny dimensions.