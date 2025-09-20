The iPhone Clock App Recently Went Viral For This Reason

When it comes to the iPhone's built-in apps, some have come and gone throughout the years. For example, Apple removed the initial Newsstand app and swapped it with Apple News in 2015. However, some apps have proven that they deserve their place in the iPhone arsenal and aren't going anywhere anytime soon, like the Clock app. Used for everything from knowing the time in different cities, setting timers, a stopwatch for your workout sets, to managing alarms, the iPhone Clock app is an integral part of many people's daily lives. For something that has been around for such a long time, you'd think that Apple would have already made it as good as it can be. Because of this, you can imagine everyone's surprise when the internet collectively discovered the Clock app didn't function the way they expected it to work. With over 40 million views on the X app, user @skydotcs shocked the world when they shared a screen capture of the iPhone Clock app, wherein it revealed the time picker used to set an alarm is not actually a loop, but just a really long list.

Unlike how the iPhone alarm snooze time used to be only exactly 9 minutes (but not anymore after its iOS 26 update), the not-so-infinite loop of the iPhone Clock app's time picker doesn't really affect its overall function and how we use the app. However, it is a pretty neat, fun fact, especially for lifelong iPhone users who have never paid attention to it. But why did Apple make it this way anyway?