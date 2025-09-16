Here's Where Robert Redford's Rolls-Royce From The Great Gatsby Is Today
Very few symbols in American literature carry as much weight as that of Jay Gatsby's car from "The Great Gatsby." The lavish ride served as an opulent reminder of the character's wealth, with critics often suggesting that the vehicle served as a representation of several key character traits, including Gatsby's idolization of wealth, his self-destructive ambition, and his longing to fit into a world that seemed forever beyond his grasp. Outside of Gatsby's massive mansion and his excessive displays of affluence at his infamous parties, his car is perhaps the object that best represents his pursuit of the American Dream.
But as detailed and exotic as the wealthy socialite's car might have seemed on the page, it only existed in the minds of F. Scott Fitzgerald's readers until it was brought to life on the silver screen. The car was first showcased alongside Alan Ladd as Gatsby in the 1949 version of the film, then by Robert Redford in 1974, Toby Stephens in 2000, and finally by Leonardo DiCaprio in the most recent 2013 adaptation. Just like each actor who played the titular character, each version of the car has brought its own presence to the films. That said, the 1928 Rolls-Royce Ascot Dual Cowl Sport Phaeton used by Redford in the 1979 version of the film holds a special place in the hearts of many classic car enthusiasts. Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at the age of 89. This loss has struck many of the actor's fans, and led them to reflect back on some of his more prolific roles — including that of Gatsby. Those who are fans of Redford and who appreciated the stunning yellow and green Rolls that he drove in the film might be curious about where that famous movie car is today.
Who has owned Gatsby's car before?
The mellow yellow 1928 Rolls-Royce Ascot Dual Cowl Sport Phaeton from the 1979 version of "The Great Gatsby" has changed hands roughly half a dozen times over the years. It was originally built with a Town Brouham body and a hunter green paint job before being retrofitted to more accurately represent the car from Fitzgerald's novel. According to the records of Charles S. Crail Automobiles, the vehicle was first sold to M.L. Logan in January 1929, for just a few months before its ownership was transferred to George Hill in November 1929.
The Phantom I was already considered one of the best Rolls-Royce models ever designed, but it was Hill who fitted the vehicle with the Ascot body No. 7180, which it still has today. Only 11 of these were produced in the '20s, with the Dual Cowl being the only one of its kind.
The car eventually reached the hands of Ted Leonard, a well-known collector based in Rhode Island. It was Leonard who had the car repainted in its iconic yellow and upholstered with green leather, and he was the vehicle's owner when it was driven by Redford in the film. The vehicle remained a part of Leonard's collection for the rest of his life until he passed away, and it was sold at auction in 2009. The next owner of the car was a famed Houston, Texas-based collector named John O'Quinn. He purchased the vehicle from Leonard's estate sale and then, like Leonard, would look after the car for the rest of his life.
Who owns the car now?
So, now that you know a bit more about how many times the Rolls has changed hands, you might want to know a bit more about where it is now. It was briefly held by an unnamed private owner who acquired it from the O'Quinn estate sale, gave it a bit of refurbishment, and then sold it again. According to Worldwide Auctioneers, the owner decided "to give the legendary automobile a return to its former glory," though it's unclear exactly what went into this restoration. That said, Hagerty reports that the car was auctioned off for $238,000 in 2009, underwent "a concours-quality restoration," and then was listed at the asking price of $800,000, so it can be safely presumed that the restorations were significant.
The car was sold at the Auburn Auction by Worldwide on September 3, 2022, to its current owner for $967,500. Unfortunately, the buyer's name does not appear to be available on any public record, so their identity has remained private thus far.