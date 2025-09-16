Here's Where Robert Redford's Rolls-Royce From The Great Gatsby Is Today

Very few symbols in American literature carry as much weight as that of Jay Gatsby's car from "The Great Gatsby." The lavish ride served as an opulent reminder of the character's wealth, with critics often suggesting that the vehicle served as a representation of several key character traits, including Gatsby's idolization of wealth, his self-destructive ambition, and his longing to fit into a world that seemed forever beyond his grasp. Outside of Gatsby's massive mansion and his excessive displays of affluence at his infamous parties, his car is perhaps the object that best represents his pursuit of the American Dream.

But as detailed and exotic as the wealthy socialite's car might have seemed on the page, it only existed in the minds of F. Scott Fitzgerald's readers until it was brought to life on the silver screen. The car was first showcased alongside Alan Ladd as Gatsby in the 1949 version of the film, then by Robert Redford in 1974, Toby Stephens in 2000, and finally by Leonardo DiCaprio in the most recent 2013 adaptation. Just like each actor who played the titular character, each version of the car has brought its own presence to the films. That said, the 1928 Rolls-Royce Ascot Dual Cowl Sport Phaeton used by Redford in the 1979 version of the film holds a special place in the hearts of many classic car enthusiasts. Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at the age of 89. This loss has struck many of the actor's fans, and led them to reflect back on some of his more prolific roles — including that of Gatsby. Those who are fans of Redford and who appreciated the stunning yellow and green Rolls that he drove in the film might be curious about where that famous movie car is today.