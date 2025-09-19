Honda Has A Cool New Way To Create Your Ultimate Custom Bike

It's one thing to imagine the custom motorcycle of your dreams. To see it come to life without actually having to hand over a stack of cash is something else. But thanks to Honda's Dream Garage, you can now create a killer custom anytime you want, no purchase required. Before you begin, you'll need your smartphone, as the custom creator isn't available on desktop.

You begin with either the relaxed and daily cruiser, the Honda GB350S, or the CB500 Hornet. Then you choose the paint finish you want: electric, glossy, matte, metallic, or custom. From there, you select a color from an assortment of presets. If you want to spice things up, you can hit the pattern button and get options like camouflage, animal print, or even anime. You can also adjust the screen to dark, giving you a view of what the bike would look like at night. The paintbrush option gives you a cool effect that simulates movement. The best part is that, while you're designing the bike, you're getting a full 360 degree view as you go.

Once you finish your bike, you can save the design and share it on social media using #HondaDreamGarage. All customs shared by September 21 have a chance to be shortlisted for a public vote, with Honda actually creating the winning bike. Though the bike isn't a prize, it will be showcased at the 2025 International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition in Milan, Italy.