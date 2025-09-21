Here's How To Use A Zircon Stud Finder

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Locating a wall stud is essential if you're trying to hang anything heavy on the wall, and not doing so is one of the biggest mistakes you might be making when mounting a TV. If you're looking to find a stud, then the Zircon stud finder is one of the many easy-to-use stud finders on the market today. Begin by selecting the mode for scanning studs (if applicable). You'll need to calibrate the tool before each scan, which simply involves pressing it against the wall and holding the button on the left side of the unit until you see a green light or hear an audible indication that it's ready, depending on the model.

While continuing to hold down the side button, slide the Zircon left or right along the wall until the device indicates a stud. Some Zircon models use basic lights on the top of the device, with certain sections illuminating to show you a stud's location. Other models include LCD displays, which can help in identifying both the edges and the center of the stud.