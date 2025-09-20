Buying A Harley-Davidson? You Could Get A $10,000 Tax Deduction

Not every Harley makes the cut, so buyers will want to confirm before signing paperwork. Harley-Davidson has manufacturing facilities all around the world, but this tax break only applies to U.S.-made models. The simplest step is checking the VIN. If it starts with "1HD," the motorcycle was assembled in the U.S. and can qualify for the tax break. Revolution Max models (which use VINs beginning with "MLY") don't qualify, regardless of where they're sold.

Among eligible models, Harley has spread the incentive across much of its lineup. On the Softail side, that includes bikes like the Low Rider ST, Breakout, Heritage Classic, and Street Bob. Touring options also qualify, from the Road Glide and Street Glide families to premium trims like the CVO Road Glide and CVO Street Glide. Even three-wheeled Harleys aren't left out, with the Road Glide 3 and Tri Glide Ultra included.

The deduction can be significant over the program's four-year run. With the maximum $10,000 annual interest deduction, riders who finance could reduce taxable income by up to $40,000 in total. That makes the program appealing even for those who don't itemize their deductions.

The process is straightforward. Buyers secure financing at a Harley-Davidson dealership, keep accurate loan and payment records, and then deduct the eligible interest on their federal tax return. Lenders will typically provide annual interest summaries, but consulting a tax professional ensures riders get the full benefit.

With most Harley-Davidsons assembled in the U.S., many riders are well-positioned to take advantage of this new law. For those planning to buy, the timing between 2025 and 2028 could make the difference between paying more out of pocket and enjoying meaningful tax savings.