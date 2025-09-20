Can You Really Find Penny Items At Home Depot? It's Not As Simple As It Seems

It's a great feeling when you go to the store and find exactly what you need, or even something you don't, on sale. Finding a good deal can be tough these days, so any opportunity to save money at pretty much any percentage is welcome. This is especially true at a store like Home Depot, where tossing only a few items into your cart can add up to a big price tag at the end of your shopping trip. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to save at the hardware giant, from sticking predominantly with Home Depot's budget-friendly yet toolbox-worthy finds to taking advantage of coupons. There's even one potential method that sounds too good to be true.

If you're lucky, you may be able to get, in the most literal sense, the biggest discounts possible on some Home Depot items. Looking around the store, you're likely to see yellow price tags alongside the regular white ones on shelves. These are reserved for clearance items, though they may ring up for significantly less than the discounted price shown on the tag. On some occasions, they may appear at checkout for as little as a single cent. Naturally, such a sight can make you feel as though you've hit the clearance jackpot.

In reality, you may not be able to walk away from your Home Depot store with such a deal to your credit. There are some details regarding Home Depot's penny "deals" you should be aware of, just in case you're hoping for some big wins.