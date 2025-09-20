How To Get The Best Astrophotography Photos Out Of Your iPhone

Capturing shots of the night sky and celestial events, an art known as astrophotography, may sound intimidating at first. After all, the fantastic stills you often see making rounds on social media are captured with uber expensive cameras, stands, and computing gear to go with post-edits. But the humble iPhone in your pocket is a fairly powerful snapper that can click some beautiful shots of the night sky. And you don't necessarily need a whole lot of supporting gear for it. A decent support to keep the still and a proper framing can get the job done, as you can see in the sample below:

Iphones have come a long way for astrophotography. This is a photo I took out in the desert a few nights ago on my Iphone 15 Max Pro! #iphone @Apple pic.twitter.com/Bwry0UF2LW — Sean Parker (@seanparkerphoto) May 9, 2025

The execution is easy, but as NASA puts it in the agency's astrophotography guide, "don't expect Hubble-level images to start."The first step to clicking decent night sky or planetary object shots is getting ready for the frame. You must first ask yourself questions such as "when does the eclipse begin?" "What hour will produce the least light pollution?" "What phase of the night will provide the easiest view of the constellation from the spot you are going?" Some of these questions can be answered — and prepared for — using mobile apps.

Not the best quality but not a bad job considering it was shot with an iphone. Milky Way, Venus and Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas (c/2023 a3)#Astrophotography #comet #milkyway #venus pic.twitter.com/hWCMjAzXxn — Andre Quiros (@flyingheavy747) October 22, 2024

SkySafari is one of the best stargazing apps out there, and a close second would be Star Walk. If you want to prep for location scouting and readying the camera kit (such as calculating the best exposure and depth settings), Photopills is a lovely option. Night Sky is a hot favorite in the Apple community, thanks to its beginner-friendly approach and intuitive AR (augmented reality) experiences. Stellarium Mobile is another highly rated app loved for its night sky simulation view and massive knowledge bank.