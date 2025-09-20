How To Clean Your Milwaukee Battery Terminals (And When You Might Need To)

Among the many things to love about Milwaukee are its extensive portfolio of power tools that run on its integrated M12 and M18 battery systems. And while they naturally degrade overtime with normal use, there are steps you can take to keep it at peak functionality for as long as possible. Some straightforward practices include avoiding using your batteries in tandem with third-party chargers and tools, which are not optimized to the same degree as official Milwaukee products. While under the same umbrella, Milwaukee also cautions against using its lithium-ion batteries for tools in other categories such its NiCd systems. If you're already using your unit properly, the next step is making sure its well-maintained.

In its operating manual, Milwaukee shares a ton of helpful tips for optimal battery health, including how to clean it. In general, the power tool manufacturer advises against the use of oil or solvent, which it claims can affect the integrity of the plastic casing. Instead, it recommends using compressed air to get all the particle build up out of the way. Next, with a damp cloth, use only mild soap on parts of your pack, excluding the electrical contacts.