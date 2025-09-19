Is Milwaukee's Right Angle Impact Drill Any Good? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're a car owner dipping your feet into automotive repair, an amateur furniture-maker installing drawers, or are working in construction, a right angle impact drill can change your life. Milwaukee fans have their pick between right angle impact drills from its M12 and M18 battery systems. Typically, you're going to get more bang for your buck if you simply buy into the battery system you're already invested in. After all, one of the big reasons we purchase tools from brands like Milwaukee is the interchangeability.

If you're buying a system for the first time, it's smart to evaluate the broader portfolio of compatible products. But if you're invested in both, you might be on the fence about which tool is best for you. To help you decide, we've examined the characteristics of both offers, including ergonomics, speed, and torque. Skip to the end wherein we discuss our methodology for more details.

At Home Depot, the M18 ¼-inch Right Angle Impact Driver goes for $179. Meanwhile, the M12 FUEL 1/2-inch model with Pin Detent is $229 at the same retailer. Apart from being cordless, both models have variable-speed triggers and can go forwards and backwards. With small heads that are designed to fit into tight spots, they also work in areas that regular impact drivers can't reach, plus they share company's standard five-year limited warranty. As a shared caveat, both aren't compatible with the Milwaukee One-Key tool registration system, but how are they actually different?