Why Does Honda Have Two Different Logos, And Which One Was The OG?
As organizations and companies change throughout history, the need or urge to change up logos and advertising info seems to be inherent. Japanese automaker Honda is no stranger to these changes, having used a number of different logo interactions throughout the company's history. Even today, the Honda brand uses two different logos, and they both are important to the brand and its history.
Honda was created in 1948 to initially build motorcycles, although the original Honda Wing logo predates the first motorcycle built by the brand. Soichiro Honda, the creator of the brand, made a logo with the Honda name and wings inspired by the Greek goddess Nike. That is not the logo many people see on Honda vehicles today, though. The most recognizable Honda logo today is the big "H" that is seen on many Honda vehicles. Although recognizable, the "H" logo has undergone numerous iterations since it was first seen in 1962 on the T360, a kei-truck that was unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show. Although we know that the Honda Wing came first, the question remains as to why Honda has two logos.
Where to find the two Honda logos
The two Honda logos are used in very different ways for Honda, both signifying a different aspect of the brand. The original logo, the Honda Wing, won't be found on any of the brand's automotive vehicles. Instead, it is specifically used for the brand's powersports market. Beyond cars, Honda has a storied history making all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles, side-by-sides, and scooters. The Honda Powersports division, which uses the Honda Wing logo, also puts a focus on racing, where its engines are used in Formula 1 vehicles like the Red Bulls. Honda started as a motorcycle manufacturer, and to this day sells more than 40 different motorcycles.
The more common "H" logo, which is seen on every Honda car, truck, and SUV that hits the market, is the brand's second logo. Although it has seen numerous iterations over the years, the "H" has remained as the moniker for the Honda automotive brand. The original "H" logo was short and wide, looking almost more like a loveseat than a letter. The brand moved to a taller and thinner H in 1969, and that lasted until 1981 when Honda introduced an updated "H" logo. The 1981 update, which lasted until 2000, encased the "H" logo in a rounded box and added the "HONDA" name underneath. The modern logo we see today enlarged the encased "H" over the Honda name.