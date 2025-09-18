Why Does Honda Have Two Different Logos, And Which One Was The OG?

As organizations and companies change throughout history, the need or urge to change up logos and advertising info seems to be inherent. Japanese automaker Honda is no stranger to these changes, having used a number of different logo interactions throughout the company's history. Even today, the Honda brand uses two different logos, and they both are important to the brand and its history.

Honda was created in 1948 to initially build motorcycles, although the original Honda Wing logo predates the first motorcycle built by the brand. Soichiro Honda, the creator of the brand, made a logo with the Honda name and wings inspired by the Greek goddess Nike. That is not the logo many people see on Honda vehicles today, though. The most recognizable Honda logo today is the big "H" that is seen on many Honda vehicles. Although recognizable, the "H" logo has undergone numerous iterations since it was first seen in 1962 on the T360, a kei-truck that was unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show. Although we know that the Honda Wing came first, the question remains as to why Honda has two logos.