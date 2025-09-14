Are Ryobi Batteries Compatible With DeWalt Tools?

In addition to both Ryobi and DeWalt, nearly every hardware brand on the market uses its own proprietary format for rechargeable batteries. Some of these batteries can seem similar at a casual glance, with panels on top housing power connection terminals. However, if you take a look at the tops of comparable Ryobi and DeWalt battery packs, you can see a pretty distinctive problem.

If you place a Ryobi ONE+ 18V 4Ah battery next to a DeWalt 20V MAX 4Ah battery, you'll see that the connectors on top of the batteries are completely different. A DeWalt battery has the traditional flat panel on top with several divots concealing the power terminals, as well as connecting rails for sliding the battery onto a DeWalt tool. A Ryobi battery, meanwhile, has a distinctive stalk jutting out of the top, designed to be plugged directly into a hole on a Ryobi tool. The stalk has terminals on its sides that sync up to internal receivers within that hole.

Due to their different connection formats, a Ryobi battery has no way of actually connecting to a DeWalt tool. It has no connecting rails to secure itself to the DeWalt tool's receiver, and even if it could somehow be secured in place, the different terminal placements mean that the battery has no way to actually feed power into the DeWalt tool.