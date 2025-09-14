Why Did DeWalt Discontinue Its 40V Max Outdoor Tool Platform?

When DeWalt initially announced the 40V Max line in 2015, the company marketed the tools under the slogan "Gas Performance. Guaranteed." — a snappy way to drive home the benefits of electric vs. gas lawn tools. (Less maintenance, quieter operation, and no need for fuel mixing, just to name a few.)

The outdoor tool lineup was designed to run on DeWalt's new 40V Max lithium-ion packs for up to 6.0Ah. The tools came with ergonomic enhancements like variable speed triggers, padded handles, and impact-resistant housings to help make extended use more comfortable. The initial line of trimmers and blowers ranged in price from $299 to $399 at launch, and the equipment was widely available through Lowe's and other official DeWalt distributors online and in-store.

DeWalt's introduction of a six-battery charging station in 2016 showed just how invested the brand was in this new line. Such a massive charging station would have allowed landscapers to sequentially power multiple packs throughout the workday, helping cut back on downtime and getting rid of the need for all that two-cycle gas mix. A lawn care business really could've built its arsenal of tools around one or two of these charging stations.