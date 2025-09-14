Why Did DeWalt Discontinue Its 40V Max Outdoor Tool Platform?
Less than five years after its launch, DeWalt has officially discontinued its 40V Max outdoor power tool platform. The product line was first introduced as a way for professional landscapers to enjoy the freedom and convenience of cordless, battery-powered tools with performance more like gas-powered ones. It wasn't a bad idea to introduce something that served as a middle ground between the existing 20V and 60V platforms. Alas, it clearly wasn't meant to last.
The system debuted in 2015 with string trimmers, blowers, and a hedge trimmer, then expanded in 2016 with a six-pack charging station and pole hedge trimmers. DeWalt also brought a 40V Max lawn mower and chainsaw to market. But by 2019, the entire 40V line had been discontinued. DeWalt will continue supporting existing customers with replacement batteries and chargers, but that's where its relationship with the 40V Max line ends. DeWalt's discontinued 18V batteries met a similar fate in 2022.
The initial appeal of DeWalt's 40V Max outdoor tool platform
When DeWalt initially announced the 40V Max line in 2015, the company marketed the tools under the slogan "Gas Performance. Guaranteed." — a snappy way to drive home the benefits of electric vs. gas lawn tools. (Less maintenance, quieter operation, and no need for fuel mixing, just to name a few.)
The outdoor tool lineup was designed to run on DeWalt's new 40V Max lithium-ion packs for up to 6.0Ah. The tools came with ergonomic enhancements like variable speed triggers, padded handles, and impact-resistant housings to help make extended use more comfortable. The initial line of trimmers and blowers ranged in price from $299 to $399 at launch, and the equipment was widely available through Lowe's and other official DeWalt distributors online and in-store.
DeWalt's introduction of a six-battery charging station in 2016 showed just how invested the brand was in this new line. Such a massive charging station would have allowed landscapers to sequentially power multiple packs throughout the workday, helping cut back on downtime and getting rid of the need for all that two-cycle gas mix. A lawn care business really could've built its arsenal of tools around one or two of these charging stations.
The FlexVolt platform is a good alternative to the 40V Max line
Despite the system's promising start, it ultimately seems like the 40V Max line paled in comparison to DeWalt's newer FlexVolt 60V Max platform introduced in 2016. FlexVolt is compatible with 20V and 60V tools alike, giving pros even more flexibility than 40V Max batteries alone. The dual-voltage FlexVolt batteries also made it easier for those who had already invested in DeWalt's 20V ecosystem to upgrade without having to shell out for an entirely separate platform.
DeWalt said as much in a statement to ToolGuyd: The FlexVolt System offers DeWalt users more convenience by allowing them to switch between the 20V and 60V lines. While the 40V Max system wasn't exactly a bad idea, it just makes more sense for the company to focus on its more popular 20V and 60V platforms.
For those who bought into the 40V Max line, the products will continue to work for as long as their batteries remain in working order. However, with no new inventory on the way, you can expect replacement 40V Max batteries to get increasingly harder to find in the years ahead. At which point, embracing the FlexVolt platform as DeWalt did might be the move.