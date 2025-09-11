Tractor Supply Just Dropped 3 Exclusive Towing Products: Here's What's New

Making sure a trailer is securely attached to a vehicle is important when you're driving, but you'll also want to lock it up when it's parked to prevent any would-be thieves from getting any bright ideas. There are a lot of underrated tools you can buy at Tractor Supply, and a good lock might just be near the top of that list.

The Tractor Supply Universal Heavy-Duty Coupler Lock is designed to help you keep your trailer secure when you're away from it. It's compatible with most 1-7/8-inch, 2-inch, and 2-5/16-inch trailer couplers, with multiple locking shank slots that allow you to lock at several different lengths for added adjustability. The maximum length between the lock and shackle holes, center to center, is 4-3/4-inches.

The lock itself has a protective black powder-coat finish, while the shank is coated in chrome. The key slot has a rubber cover to help keep dirt and detritus from clogging it up. All of this is useful for weather resistance, as the device itself will likely spend just about all of its time exposed to the elements. The lock comes with two keys, and Tractor Supply promises a heavy-duty construction with a satisfaction guarantee. It's set to retail for $39.99.