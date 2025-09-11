Tractor Supply Just Dropped 3 Exclusive Towing Products: Here's What's New
Publicly-owned Tractor Supply recently announced three brand-new towing products that will be exclusive to its stores. The retailer is popular among rural homeowners, DIY enthusiasts, and just about anyone else who needs reliable gear for home and agricultural property maintenance, but it also offers tools and automotive equipment. These new towing products might be particularly exciting for fans of the store, as users often find Tractor Supply's exclusive tools to be quite good, and they regularly receive high ratings for their quality and dependability — especially considering the company's affordable pricing model.
The three new additions in question are the Universal Heavy Duty Coupler Lock; the 10,000-pound Capacity 2-inch Tri-Ball Hitch Mount with tow Hook and 1-7/8-inch, 2-inch, and 2-5/16-inch Balls; and the 10,000-pound Capacity 2-inch Adjustable Dual-Ball Hitch Mount with 2-inch and 2-5/16-inch Balls and 6-inch Drop. Customers often turn to Tractor Supply for its sturdy quality and value, so many of you might be curious to learn a bit more about these new towing products, like their specs and how much each costs.
The new Tractor Supply trailer lock secures your trailer
Making sure a trailer is securely attached to a vehicle is important when you're driving, but you'll also want to lock it up when it's parked to prevent any would-be thieves from getting any bright ideas. There are a lot of underrated tools you can buy at Tractor Supply, and a good lock might just be near the top of that list.
The Tractor Supply Universal Heavy-Duty Coupler Lock is designed to help you keep your trailer secure when you're away from it. It's compatible with most 1-7/8-inch, 2-inch, and 2-5/16-inch trailer couplers, with multiple locking shank slots that allow you to lock at several different lengths for added adjustability. The maximum length between the lock and shackle holes, center to center, is 4-3/4-inches.
The lock itself has a protective black powder-coat finish, while the shank is coated in chrome. The key slot has a rubber cover to help keep dirt and detritus from clogging it up. All of this is useful for weather resistance, as the device itself will likely spend just about all of its time exposed to the elements. The lock comes with two keys, and Tractor Supply promises a heavy-duty construction with a satisfaction guarantee. It's set to retail for $39.99.
Tractor Supply's new tow hitches offer versatility
A good tow hitch allows users to safely attach trailers, campers, or cargo carriers to their vehicle easily, though not all of these use the same size ball hitch, nor will all of them connect to your vehicle's hitch port at the same height. That's where Tractor Supply's two new tow hitches come into the picture, offering a layer of versatility when hitching a trailer.
The Tractor Supply 2-inch Tri-Ball Hitch Mount with Tow Hook is designed to accommodate owners with multiple trailers that each require a different-sized ball. As the name suggests, this device has four sides: Three of them consist of 1-7/8-inch (2,000-pound capacity), 2-inch (6,000 pounds), and 2-5/16-inch (10,000 pounds) balls, while the fourth is a tow hook for other types of towing. All you have to do is rotate the mount so that the hitch ball that suits your trailer's coupler is facing up. The balls and hook have chrome finishes, while the black steel base is powder-coated. Tractor Supply claims that this tri-ball hitch mount exceeds SAE J684 standards and lists this hitch at $54.99.
The Tractor Supply 2-inch Adjustable Dual-Ball Hitch Mount, on the other hand, has a slightly different focus. It has 2-inch and 2-5/16-inch balls on a reversible sliding mount that can be adjusted to different heights. Not only can you easily switch between the two ball sizes, but the sliding mount also allows you to adjust the height, lowering the mount as much as 6 inches from your vehicle's built-in trailer hitch receiver. This is the priciest of Tractor Supply's three new items at $219.99.