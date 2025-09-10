What Happens If A Dealership Doesn't Give You The Title For Your Car?

When you buy a car at the dealership, there's a lot of paperwork flying around between you, the dealership, the bank, and the DMV. One of the most important pieces of paper is the title. If everything goes as it should, and you paid for your car in cash, then you should get your car's title mailed to you. If you are financing your car, the title belongs to the bank until the car is paid off and the lien is released.

However, if not all of the i's are dotted and the t's are not crossed, the title could get lost in the scuffle of buying a car, and you might not be able to get your hands on it. If it's an honest mistake, then contacting the dealership directly is the best course of action. If the dealership doesn't deliver you the title after you buy a car, fortunately you have a few legal rights, and the dealership will likely be subjected to fines (or worse) if it's not rectified as soon as possible. Depending on where you live, the State's Attorney General office doesn't take kindly to shady dealerships.