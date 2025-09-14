Pontiac LeMans Vs GTO: Are They Really Just The Same Car?

By the 1950s, Pontiac was making a name for itself in NASCAR. But the brand faced another challenge in 1957 when carmakers in the Automobile Manufacturers Association (AMA) agreed to slow their roll on performance-focused advertising and focus more on legal speeds and safety features. This eventually led to GM ceasing all race programs and discontinuing race-focused engines like the Super Duty 421 by the 1960s. While the Tempest LeMans looked good, it lacked performance because of this ban.

Enter John DeLorean, an eccentric GM employee who eventually became the head of Pontiac. DeLorean was a young visionary who saw the Tempest LeMans' potential; it just needed an extra something. The original Tempest LeMans came with either a 215 or 326-CI V8, which fit into GM's engine displacement regulations at the time. The AMA required cars to weigh at least 10 pounds for every cubic inch of engine displacement, and the Tempest was around 2,800 pounds in 1963. However, the AMA didn't have regulations for option packages; thus, DeLorean and his team went with a 389-CI V8 engine with dual exhausts for the GTO. This brought the vehicle to an impressive 325 hp, rocketing the GTO from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 7.7 seconds. There was also a Tri-Power engine option with 348 hp.

Pontiac's sales manager mistakenly believed nobody would be interested in such a beast, limiting production to 5,000 units. However, GM sold more than 32,000 GTOs in its first year. The GTO started a muscle car revolution and is easily one of the most iconic cars from Pontiac's long history.