Husky 290-Piece Tool Set: Here's Everything That's Included

If you're in the market for a new mechanic's tool kit, the search can get pretty intimidating. Partly, because it is sometimes difficult to decide exactly what you need in such a set. But mostly because of the sheer scope of kits available from dozens of different manufacturers. That list, of course, includes name-brand tool makers like Husky, which produces not only full kits for use by both worksite pros and DIYers, but also heavy-duty boxes, chests, and storage cabinets in which to keep them. Regarding the brand's mechanic's kits, Husky makes sets ranging from 50 tools to well over a thousand. If you aren't looking to go all in on one of the latter sets, Husky's 290-tool mechanic's set should more than cover your needs.

Those tools include both SAE and Metric offerings and come in a sleek chrome finish. As you might expect, the kit fronts ratchet sets, and includes three 72-tooth, 5-degree arc-swing models at 6 inches, 8 inches, and 10 inches in length. It also includes 77 standard sockets, 63 deep sockets, as well as 34 bit sockets and spark plug sockets in SAE and Metric measurements. Along with those tools, the kit also features 24 wrenches in various sizes and 40 hex keys, and a total of 40 magnetized nut setters and screwdriver bits. Yes, it also includes a magnetic bit driver, with 8 different extenders and adapters.