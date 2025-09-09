The Harbor Freight Product Users Say It's Probably Best To Avoid Buying

Over Harbor Freight's history, the retailer has sold a lot of useful products. The store is famous among tradespeople and gearheads, thanks to its affordable prices and huge inventory. The chain owns dozens of exclusive, in-house tool brands, each offering different price tiers, categories, and power levels. And while Harbor Freight is perhaps most popular for its expansive selection of hand and power tools, the store sells everything from painting supplies to outdoor recreation gear.

However, despite Harbor Freight's reputation for selling quality tools at affordable prices, not every item on its shelves is a winner. As with any retailer, user opinions will vary regarding the quality of Harbor Freight's selection, although some items have received considerable backlash. Looking through Harbor Freight's website, as well as numerous enthusiast forums, there's one product that users consider to be especially bad.

The Pittsburgh Waste Oil Storage Container comes with moderately-positive reviews on the actual Harbor Freight website. However, a closer look reveals that many customers were displeased with their purchase, while the opinions we found on off-site forums were undeniably negative. But what, exactly, is so bad about the Pittsburgh oil pan? Let's dive into the user reviews and commentary to find out.