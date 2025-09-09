What Does 'DEVGRU' Stand For In The US Navy?

The military world is full of initialisms and acronyms. Many of these are well known, NATO, USAF, and RAF all spring to mind. But what about the US Navy's acronym — DEVGRU? The lesser-known status of this term is unsurprising given the secrecy that surrounds the group it refers to. To understand what DEVGRU stands for, it's useful to start by looking at another famous acronym — Navy SEALs. The term SEAL stands for sea, air, and land, and refers to an elite group that is one of the world's most feared and secretive special operations forces. Famously, Navy SEALs were behind the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden.

However, even in such an elite force, there are subdivisions. One of these is a team known as SEAL Team Six, which is where the DEVGRU acronym becomes relevant. Indeed, it was Seal Team Six, is the team that took part in the aforementioned Osama Bin Laden raid. Yet, officially, SEAL Team Six was decommissioned in 1987. That isn't to say that the team was retired, rather, it was replaced by the US Navy's Special Warfare Development Group — or DEVGRU. As is often the way with these things, the original name stuck, and although SEAL Team Six no longer exists, the name is often used interchangeably with the less glamorous-sounding DEVGRU. As is to be expected, much of what DEVGRU does is classified, but let's have a closer look at what we do know about this elite group.