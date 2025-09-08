Kickstarting A Motorcycle Can Be Dangerous - Here's How To Safely Do It

Some of the most iconic motorcycles of all time don't come equipped with electric starters. If you want to take them for a ride, you will have to start them the old-fashioned way, by kickstarting them. Kickstarting a motorcycle seems straightforward: push the lever down, and the engine fires up. But it's not that simple, and doing it wrong can injure you.

The kickstarter is a direct mechanical link to the engine, and misjudging the compression stroke or not following the right sequence can cause the lever to snap back violently. That kickback is strong enough to sprain an ankle, bruise a shin, or allegedly even break bones. Older bikes without modern safety features like decompression levers or electric starters are the most unforgiving. Riders who are new to vintage motorcycles often underestimate the risk, which is why a motorcycle safety course is always a good idea.

Another danger comes from poor balance. Standing on one foot while forcing the lever down can cause you to slip if the bike isn't on stable ground. A motorcycle tipping over mid-kickstart can pin you underneath or damage the bike. Even seasoned riders have experienced accidents when they got careless or rushed the process. That's why understanding what can go wrong is the first step toward doing it safely. When done properly, kickstarting is reliable. When done wrong, it's an accident waiting to happen.