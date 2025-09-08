How To Check Your Wrist Temperature With An Apple Watch

Similar to standard smartwatches, Apple Watch comes complete with an array of sensors that keep track of aspects like your vitals, physical activity, and sleep patterns. These Apple Watch features not only help you stay in shape but also offer an overview of your overall well-being. If you've been an Apple Watch user for a while now, you're probably most familiar with sensors like the heart rate and blood oxygen meter. But there's actually another nifty health tracker available in your watch that you might have overlooked: wrist temperature monitoring.

Designed for functions like period prediction, the wrist temperature monitor was introduced starting with the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. It uses two sensors to measure how your temperature changes at night. Yes, it only works while you're sleeping, unlike your typical thermometer that can read your body temperature whenever and wherever you need to. Still, Apple Watch's wrist temperature can come in handy when you want some insights into your long-term health trends and fertility cycles. Here's how you can check your wrist temperature on Apple Watch.