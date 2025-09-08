Where Was The First Harley-Davidson Store And Is It Still In Business?

Harley-Davidson traces its roots back to 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where its motorcycles are still manufactured to this date. Before the founders, William Harley and Arthur Davidson — along with Arthur's brothers — had their first factory, they built their first motorcycles inside a 10-by-15-foot wooden shed. This backyard shop wasn't a dealership in the modern sense, but it was the company's first "storefront," where the team produced and sold its earliest bikes. That shed served as both workshop and factory, laying the groundwork for Harley-Davidson's rise into a global brand. The company sold its very first motorcycle to Henry Meyer, a childhood friend of the Davidson family, directly from this space.

Unfortunately, the original shed didn't survive. Historical records indicate it was moved closer to Harley's Juneau Avenue factory before being accidentally torn down in the 1970s. Today, replicas can be found at the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee and even inside certain dealerships, like Indianapolis Southside Harley-Davidson. The site where the Davidson family home and shed once stood is now part of the Miller Brewery parking lot at the corner of 37th Street and Highland Boulevard in Milwaukee.

Although the first store is long gone, Harley-Davidson honors its significance with these reproductions, allowing riders to connect with the company's earliest history. One of the best ways to appreciate Harley-Davidson culture is the Homecoming Festival, something every Harley enthusiast should try to go to at least once in their life.