Where Was The First Harley-Davidson Store And Is It Still In Business?
Harley-Davidson traces its roots back to 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where its motorcycles are still manufactured to this date. Before the founders, William Harley and Arthur Davidson — along with Arthur's brothers — had their first factory, they built their first motorcycles inside a 10-by-15-foot wooden shed. This backyard shop wasn't a dealership in the modern sense, but it was the company's first "storefront," where the team produced and sold its earliest bikes. That shed served as both workshop and factory, laying the groundwork for Harley-Davidson's rise into a global brand. The company sold its very first motorcycle to Henry Meyer, a childhood friend of the Davidson family, directly from this space.
Unfortunately, the original shed didn't survive. Historical records indicate it was moved closer to Harley's Juneau Avenue factory before being accidentally torn down in the 1970s. Today, replicas can be found at the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee and even inside certain dealerships, like Indianapolis Southside Harley-Davidson. The site where the Davidson family home and shed once stood is now part of the Miller Brewery parking lot at the corner of 37th Street and Highland Boulevard in Milwaukee.
Although the first store is long gone, Harley-Davidson honors its significance with these reproductions, allowing riders to connect with the company's earliest history. One of the best ways to appreciate Harley-Davidson culture is the Homecoming Festival, something every Harley enthusiast should try to go to at least once in their life.
The oldest surviving Harley-Davidson dealership
While the original Milwaukee shed no longer exists, Harley-Davidson's oldest surviving dealership still operates today, and it's not in the United States. Warr's Harley-Davidson, located on London's King's Road, was founded in 1924 by Captain Frederick James Warr, becoming Europe's first official Harley-Davidson dealership. For decades, Warr's played a critical role in keeping Harley visible overseas. After World War II, trade restrictions blocked new American motorcycles from being imported into the UK.
Fred Warr Jr., the founder's son, fought tirelessly against these barriers, even lobbying the U.S. Senate and British government. He succeeded in 1956 and new Harleys once again reached British riders. Warr's remained the only official Harley-Davidson dealership in the U.K. until the '70s. It continued to grow, and in 1999 it moved into a modern 20,000-square-foot location built on the site of the original 1920s store.
As of this writing, Warr's is still family-owned and managed by John Warr, Frederick's grandson. Its legacy includes supporting racing efforts, Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) chapters, and countless events for riders across Europe. In 2024, Warr's celebrated its centennial as a Harley dealership with a massive anniversary event, proving not only its endurance but also its central place in Harley-Davidson's global story. No other dealership worldwide can claim such a long, unbroken history tied directly to the brand.
Other historic dealerships and the first store's legacy
Although Warr's holds the record as the oldest continuously operating Harley-Davidson dealership, the United States is home to other historic names tied to Harley's retail legacy. A.D. Farrow Co., founded in 1912 in Nelsonville, Ohio, by Alfred and Lilly Farrow, is recognized as America's oldest Harley dealership. After Alfred's passing in 1921, Lilly Farrow became the first and only female Harley dealer in the U.S. The dealership eventually moved to Columbus in 1924 and later grew to three locations.
In 2019, Ricart Automotive Group acquired A.D. Farrow, ensuring the continuation of its long history. Another example is Tripp's Harley-Davidson, founded in 1956 in Roswell, New Mexico, before relocating to Amarillo, Texas. It remains a multi-generational family-owned dealership. These long-standing businesses highlight the lasting community Harley dealerships create, serving as cultural hubs for riders beyond just sales.
Together, the shed, Warr's, and dealerships like A.D. Farrow represent some of the most important pieces of Harley-Davidson's history: one showing its humble start, another its global expansion, and others its enduring American legacy.