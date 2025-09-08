Your Eyes Aren't Ready For This Giant Allen Key

If you've ever bought a piece of flatpack furniture before, you probably have a couple of Allen keys lying around in your toolbox. You've probably also misplaced the tiny tool a couple of times, leaving you to scramble around to try and find an alternative to wrench apart your bookshelf in a pinch. However, some specialist Allen keys are just too big for you to miss them, and this post on Reddit is a perfect example of when that would be the case.

Redditor lotsofbitz took to r/Tools to share a photo of a gigantic Allen key found at the user's work. In a sharp contrast to the smaller, more common Allen keys you might have kicking around at home, the wrench is a 1.5" hex and needs an entire hand to be held up. The wrench also looks to be around forearm-length.

In the post's comments section, the original poster also shared a look at the key's corresponding socket. It's a huge Sunex 3-1/8 5100 socket with a hexagonal section to slot the key into. This type of socket is generally designed for heavy machinery maintenance and other large mechanical systems, or for completing automotive work on large vehicles.