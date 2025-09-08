Everything You Need To Know About Craftsman Pressure Washers Before You Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Craftsman brand is almost 100 years old and is a popular and trusted line of tools and lawn and garden equipment. They're known for their quality, durability, and long warranties. Despite the fact that they're no longer made in the U.S., Craftsman remains a popular brand for many consumers.

You may already have a Craftsman tool set or lawn mower in your garage, but what about a pressure washer? Pressure washers are a great tool for making your sidewalks look like new again or cleaning mildew from the side of your home. They use electric or gas motors to run a pump that pressurizes water, usually from a household hose, and then forces it through a nozzle. This pressurized water easily cleans the toughest jobs, like graffiti from concrete and rust from metal surfaces.

You can buy or rent a pressure washer from most home improvement stores, and Craftsman's retail partners include both Lowe's and Ace. To pick the best one for your project, you'll want to consider how it's powered, the maximum PSI, its GPM (gallons per minute) rating, and what type of nozzle you should use. You'll also want to look at the warranty — does it include that Craftsman lifetime promise?