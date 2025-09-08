Why A Samsung TV Might Not Turn On (Even Though You Can See The Red Light)

If you can see the red light on your Samsung TV, but pressing the power button on the remote doesn't work, then the issue likely has to do with your remote. To verify, use the TV's power button to switch it on (yes, you can control your Samsung TV without the remote). You might find it at the back, front, or bottom of the TV. Just press the power button as you normally would, and if the TV starts up, proceed with fixing the remote.

The first thing you can do is check whether the remote is even functional. With your phone camera open and the front of the remote pointing at the camera, long-press the power button. The IR LED on the remote should emit a pale purple or pink light. If it doesn't, that means the remote isn't sending an IR signal. Remove the batteries and reinsert them, or use fresh batteries altogether. For rechargeable remotes, ensure the battery is fully charged.

If a battery replacement or charging doesn't cut it, try resetting and re-pairing the remote to your TV. For older remotes, press and hold the power button for about eight seconds while the batteries are out. You can then test out the remote after you put the batteries back in.

For newer remotes from 2021 and later models, press and hold the Enter and Return buttons for about 10 seconds while standing within a foot of your Samsung TV. Then press and hold the Return and Play/Pause buttons for five seconds. After this, try turning on the TV again.