Why A Samsung TV Might Not Turn On (Even Though You Can See The Red Light)
Most Samsung TVs come with a red standby LED at the bottom of the screen that tells you the status of the TV. If it shows a steady light, then the TV is plugged properly into the wall outlet and waiting for a signal to turn on. If it's off, it means the TV is either in use or isn't receiving power. If the standby LED is blinking, it's likely an error that needs servicing.
Normally, as soon as you plug your TV in and see the steady red light, you should be able to turn it on with your remote. There are, however, instances when your Samsung TV won't power on, no matter how many times you press the power button. Sure, you can see the red light at the bottom, but the TV won't go past the black screen. In such cases, you might be looking at a problem with your Samsung TV remote or the TV itself.
Your Samsung TV remote needs fixing
If you can see the red light on your Samsung TV, but pressing the power button on the remote doesn't work, then the issue likely has to do with your remote. To verify, use the TV's power button to switch it on (yes, you can control your Samsung TV without the remote). You might find it at the back, front, or bottom of the TV. Just press the power button as you normally would, and if the TV starts up, proceed with fixing the remote.
The first thing you can do is check whether the remote is even functional. With your phone camera open and the front of the remote pointing at the camera, long-press the power button. The IR LED on the remote should emit a pale purple or pink light. If it doesn't, that means the remote isn't sending an IR signal. Remove the batteries and reinsert them, or use fresh batteries altogether. For rechargeable remotes, ensure the battery is fully charged.
If a battery replacement or charging doesn't cut it, try resetting and re-pairing the remote to your TV. For older remotes, press and hold the power button for about eight seconds while the batteries are out. You can then test out the remote after you put the batteries back in.
For newer remotes from 2021 and later models, press and hold the Enter and Return buttons for about 10 seconds while standing within a foot of your Samsung TV. Then press and hold the Return and Play/Pause buttons for five seconds. After this, try turning on the TV again.
Your Samsung TV is malfunctioning
If your Samsung TV remote is working as expected and the physical button on your TV doesn't power it on, your TV might be the problem. The first step to try should just be a simple power cycle. Unplug the TV's power cord from the wall outlet and leave it unplugged for a minute or two before plugging it back in. This gives your TV a fresh start and might get rid of temporary software glitches that prevent it from powering on.
If your Samsung TV still doesn't turn on, it may be a sign that your TV is on its last leg. In that case, you'll need to get in touch with customer support. Samsung offers a 24/7 Live Chat, as well as text chat with Samsung Care via WhatsApp, or you can call 1-800-SAMSUNG (726-7864). You can also visit a nearby service center to request a repair. Just go to Samsung's Service Center Location Finder, select your TV model, and enter your ZIP code.