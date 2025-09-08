Why Your Amazon Fire TV Stick Is Stuck On The Logo (And How To Fix It)

If your Amazon Fire TV Stick is stuck on the logo when you power it on, it might be due to insufficient power. The Fire TV Stick needs a steady supply of power to work as designed. Otherwise, it can freeze during startup. To resolve the issue, try plugging the device into a different wall outlet using only the official power adapter and cable. Don't use your TV's USB port to supply power to the Fire TV Stick.

Another possible reason your Fire TV Stick doesn't go past the logo is a faulty HDMI extender or HDMI port on the TV. This can interrupt the signal from the Fire TV Stick to your TV, preventing the home screen from loading. To fix this, remove the adapter if you're using one and connect the device directly to the TV. Insert the Fire TV Stick into a different HDMI port, too, but make sure you select that new port in your TV's input settings.

If all else fails, you can always go with another TV as your Fire TV Stick might be incompatible with the current one. You can also try using a computer monitor as a TV, as long as it comes with a built-in HDMI port. If your device doesn't work after trying a different TV or monitor, it might have been bricked by a firmware update. If your Fire TV Stick is still within the warranty period — one year for the Fire TV Stick 4K models, Fire TV Stick 1st Gen, and Fire TV Stick Basic, and 90 days for the Fire TV Stick 2nd Gen and later, Fire TV Stick HD and Lite — reach out to customer support. They might offer a replacement.