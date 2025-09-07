What Is Bentley Software & Is It The Same As MicroStation?

While Bentley Software and MicroStation are not the same thing, they're closely related. Bentley Software is more like the full toolkit, while MicroStation is one of the tools inside. Other tools include ProjectWise, a collaborative platform, and OpenFlows for designing and operating water distribution systems. Its STAAD software is used for structural analysis, SYNCHRO is designed for construction planning, and PLAXIS is for geotechnical engineering.

The MicroStation CAD tool is designed for both 2D drafting and 3D modeling. Users can produce visualizations of their models using geometry and geospatial data, like road networks, elevation, or land cover, which is included in the software. It's used by architects and engineers designing roads, railways, and even bridges. Even if you're not constructing one of the biggest bridges ever built, there's a lot of planning involved.

MicroStation is also built for interoperability. It has a native format called DGN, but the software also works with other formats. While MicroStation is used widely among both private and public sector organizations, there are some reported downsides. The biggest is that it's not intuitive, and it can take up to six months to train people to use MicroStation fully. It still remains one of Bentley's most popular products, although it is just one of many Bentley software tools available.