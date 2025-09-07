Why Do Some Road Signs Have Holes? Here's What They're For

If you've spent some time on highways and rural backroads, you may have noticed something strange – some road signs are peppered with holes. It could be any marker, from a simple red "Stop" to a multicolored highway distance sign. Most people wouldn't think twice of such an oddity. After all, being exposed to the elements, the holes could simply be a sign of neglect or harsh weather. In reality, these are a result of two different things.

Depending on where you are, the hole-riddled sign could be the result of deliberately engineered perforations. These provide greater wind resistance while reducing drag, preventing the post from being blown over in regions with notoriously strong winds. Others, however, are bullet holes created by roadside vandals using signs for target practice. Whatever happened to soda cans and beer bottles?

Unless you were there when they were made, it's hard to tell how the holes on any given road sign came to be. Understanding the difference doesn't only reveal the genius of engineers, but also the hidden costs and safety implications presented by damaged road signs.