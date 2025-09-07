How Much Does A Harley-Davidson Night Rod Cost & How's It Different From A V-Rod?
If you are just getting into cruiser motorcycles, you've probably already thought about getting a Harley-Davidson. Don't beat yourself up if you're narrowing your search to models made by this specific American bike manufacturer — you are not alone. Harleys just don't offer the freedom of getting connected to the open road; their iconic classic styling, craftsmanship, and distinctive sound provide more than just an experience on two wheels. What you will be buying is a cultural vehicular experience that comes with a powerful sense of community and lifestyle.
The Harley-Davidson Night Rod is a power cruiser bike that was produced between 2006 and 2008. The Night Rod falls under the V-Rod family of bikes. As the name suggests (Night Rod), it is a blacked-out version of the Harley-Davidson V-Rod that was discontinued in 2017. This power cruiser features an aggressive, low-slung chassis, a wide rear tire, and a powerful liquid-cooled V-Twin engine you can't ignore.
Since the Harley-Davidson Night Rod only ran between 2006 and 2008, your best bet for finding a unit is the used-bike market. A Harley-Davidson Night Rod in decent running condition costs between $6,000 and $11,000 on the used market. Still, it is important to note that the prices depend on the year of manufacture, condition, and mileage. For example, on Harley-Davidson's pre-owned inventory, a 2006 Night Rod with 35,856 miles costs about $4,995, while a 2008 version of the same with 16,160 miles costs $5,995. On Bring a Trailer, a 2006 Night Rod (no reserve) sold for $5,600.
What's the difference between a Harley-Davidson Night Rod and V-Rod?
The Harley-Davidson V-Rod is part of the VRSC (V-Twin Racing Street Custom) line of bikes that was developed between 2002 and 2017. The V-Rod is a performance-oriented cruiser that's known for its modern liquid-cooled Revolution engine (liquid-cooled and fuel-injected) that was developed in collaboration with Porsche. The V-Rod was a contrast to traditional Harley-Davidson cruiser bikes, featuring a 60-degree V-Twin engine, a steel frame, and a belt drive. This bike was developed to appeal to riders seeking a bike with sporty capabilities, while still retaining Harley's muscular character.
The Harley-Davidson Night Rod, on the other hand, is actually just a sportier, blacked-out, drag-inspired variant of the V-Rod. The Night Rod (VRSCD) was developed over a two-year period, from 2006 to 2008, and featured some ergonomic and mechanical differences from the V-Rod.
For starters, the Harley-Davidson Night Rod featured a distinct, sleek, blacked-out frame with aggressive styling cues. It also came with mid-controls (rear-set foot pegs) that were unique among the V-Twin Racing Street Custom line. At the back, the Night Rod featured straight-shot mufflers. For the 2008 variant, this power cruiser was upgraded to a larger 1,247 cc engine, a slipper clutch, and ABS as an option. The Night Rod Special (VRSCDX) that came after had further aesthetic tweaks with more aggressive ergonomics, lighter wheels, and a tapered tail section.