How Much Does A Harley-Davidson Night Rod Cost & How's It Different From A V-Rod?

The Harley-Davidson V-Rod is part of the VRSC (V-Twin Racing Street Custom) line of bikes that was developed between 2002 and 2017. The V-Rod is a performance-oriented cruiser that's known for its modern liquid-cooled Revolution engine (liquid-cooled and fuel-injected) that was developed in collaboration with Porsche. The V-Rod was a contrast to traditional Harley-Davidson cruiser bikes, featuring a 60-degree V-Twin engine, a steel frame, and a belt drive. This bike was developed to appeal to riders seeking a bike with sporty capabilities, while still retaining Harley's muscular character.

The Harley-Davidson Night Rod, on the other hand, is actually just a sportier, blacked-out, drag-inspired variant of the V-Rod. The Night Rod (VRSCD) was developed over a two-year period, from 2006 to 2008, and featured some ergonomic and mechanical differences from the V-Rod.

For starters, the Harley-Davidson Night Rod featured a distinct, sleek, blacked-out frame with aggressive styling cues. It also came with mid-controls (rear-set foot pegs) that were unique among the V-Twin Racing Street Custom line. At the back, the Night Rod featured straight-shot mufflers. For the 2008 variant, this power cruiser was upgraded to a larger 1,247 cc engine, a slipper clutch, and ABS as an option. The Night Rod Special (VRSCDX) that came after had further aesthetic tweaks with more aggressive ergonomics, lighter wheels, and a tapered tail section.