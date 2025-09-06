The Surprising Requirement The B-2 Spirit Needs To Stay Stealthy

The B-2 Spirit is one of the United States Air Force's most complex and fascinating aircraft. The B-2 is the second aircraft designed with advanced stealth tech and the first dedicated stealth strategic bomber produced by the U.S. When it first started flying, the B-2 couldn't operate in the rain, but this little problem was eventually overcome. There are many stories like that about the incredibly expensive B-2, which ended up costing so much that the U.S. canceled the B-2 program with only 21 built.

Regardless, the B-2 remains operational until it's eventually replaced by the B-21 Raider. Until that happens, the B-2 continues to drop deadly weapons onto targets around the world, thanks to the bomber's unlimited range via aerial refueling. All of the Air Force's B-2s are stationed and flown out of Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, via the 509th Bomb Wing, which is the only place that serves the advanced aircraft. One of the reasons they are stuck in Missouri is due to the unusual storage needs they require.

Unbeknownst to many, the B-2 must be housed in an air-conditioned hangar, which isn't the norm for many aircraft. This is due to their radar-absorbent materials, which are incredibly sensitive to temperature changes, humidity, and dust. Because of this, they must be kept in special climate-controlled hangars, or they could suffer damage to the component that keeps them safe. Should the need arise to move the Air Force's 19 operational B-2s, a special portable shelter can be erected on-site.