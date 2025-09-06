Is The Top-Selling Processor On Amazon Really Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon customers shopping for desktop computer processors have consistently kept one product in high demand. The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D not only tops the best-seller list for CPUs, but also ranks as the most wished for. At first glance, it's easy to wonder why Amazon customers are so set on this CPU. At $479 as of this writing, it's not the most affordable processor on offer from AMD, nor is it the most powerful, with the Ryzen 9 9950X3D sitting above it.

What the Ryzen 7 9800X3D has going for it is a reputation as a gaming powerhouse, even without overclocking the CPU. Released in late 2024, it delivered eyebrow-raising performance and quickly earned stellar reviews from several trusted outlets. Many called it the best gaming CPU on the market. As a result, it has become the "no-brainer" recommendation for anyone looking to build a powerful gaming PC. It may not be the best choice for every build, but if gaming performance is all you care about, it's likely at the top of your wish list.

However, the 9800X3D is now nearing its first birthday, an eternity for computer parts. Has the hype helped keep this processor popular past its shelf life, or is it still a superstar? We combed through what users and reviewers had to say to find out. Here's what owners of Amazon's best-selling CPU have to say about it.