What You Should Know About The World's First Solar-Fueled Harley-Davidson Motorcycle

The Harley-Davidson name has been around for over a century, and it has enjoyed such longevity for a reason. Throughout its decades at the forefront of the motorcycle world, the company has continued to innovate to a changing market. There are now several different Harley-Davidson frame types designed to meet the needs of many different styles of riding. You can also customize your Harley, as well as choose from various types of engines. Now, the motorcycle brand has become the first to use a new form of fuel that is made with solar energy.

In May 2025, a company called Synhelion revealed that it had successfully fueled a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with an energy source known as solar fuel. Ridden by ETH Zurich professor Aldo Steinfeld, who has been studying solar fuel for more than a decade, the motorcycle operated much like one powered by normal fuel. It was noted that the motorcycle didn't require any modifications to use this new solar fuel, indicating that it shouldn't be necessary to retrofit current vehicles to accommodate it as it potentially becomes more widespread. With all of that said, what exactly is solar fuel?