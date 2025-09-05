Do You Know What The ASUS Brand Name Actually Stands For?
ASUS has been a big name in computing for a while now, and has been in the news recently for its new ZenBook A14 work laptop. The Taiwanese brand even has its own phone line, taking the tech further than just the office. At this point, you've definitely heard the name ASUS, whether you're looking to upgrade your PC or snag some gaming accessories. However, you might not be aware where the name ASUS even came from.
According to ASUS itself, the term "ASUS" is short for Pegasus, the winged horse from Greek mythology, which stands for creativity that pushes boundaries. "ASUS embodies the strength, purity, and adventurous spirit of this fantastic creature," ASUS wrote, "and soars to new heights with each new product it creates." ASUS started out as a small motherboard manufacturing company but has now become a leading technology brand that continues to expand its product lines, taking a "sky's the limit" approach to innovation that embodies Pegasus' spirit.
How ASUS became a top tech brand
ASUS launched in 1989 with just two products — the Cache386/33 and 486/25 motherboards. By 1990, ASUS had launched the EISA 486 motherboard, which became the most popular motherboard in the world, cementing Taiwan as a go-to source for IT products. Throughout the '90s, ASUS continued to expand its motherboard line until it launched its first notebook in 1997: the ASUS P6300. At the time, it was advanced enough to become the first laptop in space, used at the Mir Space Station; however, its specs are not particularly impressive now. In fact, current computers are 2,400 times faster than the P6300. How many laptops can these days boast that they are suitable for zero-gravity operation?
In 2003, ASUS launched the first laptop with a built-in TV tuner and multimedia software, and followed up with the first multi-GPU motherboard a year later. In 2005, ASUS revealed the first laptop with a built-in swiveling webcam. By 2006, ASUS had established its first motherboard designed for gamers through the Republic of Gamers (ROG) initiative, and then introduced the world's thinnest and lightest business laptop in 2007.
In 2008, ASUS introduced the world's first notebook made out of bamboo as the primary material. The innovations just kept coming, with the 2010s seeing the introduction of the first dual-fan graphics card, the first motherboard with a smartphone app, and the world's most powerful compact gaming laptop. ASUS continues to produce some of the best laptops for video editing and even some impressive laptops for gaming, focusing on the durability and reliability that initially got their products launched into space — beyond even the sky that Pegasus aimed towards.