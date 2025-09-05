ASUS launched in 1989 with just two products — the Cache386/33 and 486/25 motherboards. By 1990, ASUS had launched the EISA 486 motherboard, which became the most popular motherboard in the world, cementing Taiwan as a go-to source for IT products. Throughout the '90s, ASUS continued to expand its motherboard line until it launched its first notebook in 1997: the ASUS P6300. At the time, it was advanced enough to become the first laptop in space, used at the Mir Space Station; however, its specs are not particularly impressive now. In fact, current computers are 2,400 times faster than the P6300. How many laptops can these days boast that they are suitable for zero-gravity operation?

In 2003, ASUS launched the first laptop with a built-in TV tuner and multimedia software, and followed up with the first multi-GPU motherboard a year later. In 2005, ASUS revealed the first laptop with a built-in swiveling webcam. By 2006, ASUS had established its first motherboard designed for gamers through the Republic of Gamers (ROG) initiative, and then introduced the world's thinnest and lightest business laptop in 2007.

In 2008, ASUS introduced the world's first notebook made out of bamboo as the primary material. The innovations just kept coming, with the 2010s seeing the introduction of the first dual-fan graphics card, the first motherboard with a smartphone app, and the world's most powerful compact gaming laptop. ASUS continues to produce some of the best laptops for video editing and even some impressive laptops for gaming, focusing on the durability and reliability that initially got their products launched into space — beyond even the sky that Pegasus aimed towards.