When Should You Use The Low Gear In An Automatic Car?

No matter if you prefer a manual transmission over an automatic, the progress of self-shifting transmissions has advanced significantly in recent decades. For a manual box, it is standard practice to shift to a lower gear when going uphill. On the other hand, an automatic spares you the clutch work and achieves the same effect with a simple push of the lever into "L." Put simply, the whole point of an automatic is to relieve you from having to operate it, but in some situations, like engaging low gear mode ("L" on the gear stick), still call for some driver input.

The idea behind low gear mode is to use it when you need more power at lower speeds. Common situations that benefit from it include driving up and down steep hills, off-roading, driving over slippery surfaces, hauling, or towing heavy loads. Here is everything you need to know about when and why to use low gear mode.