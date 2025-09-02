How To Create A Private Album In Your iPhone's Photo Library

In case you intend to hide multiple photos and videos in one go, you can select them all and then tap on the three-dot menu button. In the drawer that opens, tap on the "hide" option, and you're good to go. Once these photos are hidden, they require biometric authentication to open the hidden holder. Depending on the phone in your hand, it can be a Face ID or Touch ID biometric lock. Additionally, once you hide certain images and videos on your iPhone, they will be hidden across all other devices on which the Photos app is installed and linked to the same Apple account.

In order to access this vault of concealed photos, open the Photos app on your iPhone and scroll down until you find the Utilities banner. Once you tap on it, you will be asked to verify your identity either via passcode or biometrics (Touch ID or Face ID). In iOS 26, you will have to visit the new "Collection" option at the bottom of the screen. In order to unhide media, just long-press on the desired photo until the action menu appears and select the "unhide" option.

Apple also offers an option to conceal the Hidden album in the Photos app. To do so, head over to the Settings app on your iPhone, tap on Apps, followed by Photos. On the Photos page, scroll down and find the Show Hidden Album option. Once you disable this option, the Hidden gallery will no longer be visible in the Photos app. Do keep in mind that if you access iCloud on a desktop, these hidden photos will appear in the catalog.