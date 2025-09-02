Kobalt 183-Piece Household Tool Set: Here's Everything That's Included

Among Lowe's many beloved Lowe's brands, Kobalt is a great option for budget-conscious tool owners looking to make their lives easier. And if there's one need that almost everyone has that Kobalt fills in quite nicely, it's household tool sets. With multiple offers up for grabs, the brand has sets of all sizes and a mix of tools, such as the Kobalt 183-Piece Blue Household Tool Set.

This 183-piece set includes all of the basic tools that you can get from other household sets, such as heavy-duty scissors, a hammer, and utility blades, plus multiple precision screwdrivers and pliers. In addition, it has an adjustable wrench, hex keys, a tooth ratchet, several bits, and a hardware kit. Apart from its slew of several ⅜-inch drives, which are in SAE and Metric, it also has an extension bar and drill adapter to match. It even has some neat tools for attaching things to walls, like a magnetic stud finder and torpedo level.

While it also includes a tape measure, you might want to consider investing in a different Kobalt tape measure variant. Previously, we've mentioned how it's one of the best tape measure brands out there due to its multiple measure designs that offer various lengths from 12ft to 25ft, as well as other features like a self-locking system and magnets. And of course, it's all neatly stored in its inclusive carrying case.