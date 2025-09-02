Kobalt 183-Piece Household Tool Set: Here's Everything That's Included
Among Lowe's many beloved Lowe's brands, Kobalt is a great option for budget-conscious tool owners looking to make their lives easier. And if there's one need that almost everyone has that Kobalt fills in quite nicely, it's household tool sets. With multiple offers up for grabs, the brand has sets of all sizes and a mix of tools, such as the Kobalt 183-Piece Blue Household Tool Set.
This 183-piece set includes all of the basic tools that you can get from other household sets, such as heavy-duty scissors, a hammer, and utility blades, plus multiple precision screwdrivers and pliers. In addition, it has an adjustable wrench, hex keys, a tooth ratchet, several bits, and a hardware kit. Apart from its slew of several ⅜-inch drives, which are in SAE and Metric, it also has an extension bar and drill adapter to match. It even has some neat tools for attaching things to walls, like a magnetic stud finder and torpedo level.
While it also includes a tape measure, you might want to consider investing in a different Kobalt tape measure variant. Previously, we've mentioned how it's one of the best tape measure brands out there due to its multiple measure designs that offer various lengths from 12ft to 25ft, as well as other features like a self-locking system and magnets. And of course, it's all neatly stored in its inclusive carrying case.
Where to buy the Kobalt 183 pc. Household Tool Set and do users think its worth it?
Sold exclusively on Lowe's, this particular set from Kobalt doesn't have that many reviews yet. However, early feedback has been quite positive. The set has received an average rating of 4.8 stars from more than 60 people so far, and apart from not having a single review under three stars, 80% of buyers have given it a perfect rating.
Several verified purchasers mention that they think it balances great quality for its price point. This isn't surprising, considering Kobalt is also known as one of the best cheap power tool brands in the market. In general, people think it's great for light maintenance, which is great for renters, small-home owners, and those who occasionally need to make minor household repairs.
However, this doesn't mean it hits all the right notes. As a few reviewers have pointed out, while it's great for personal and household use, it's not necessarily built for heavy-duty work. In addition, there have been some concerns about the case durability and difficulty taking them out of their storage. Additionally, some people wished it had tools like crescent wrenches. That said, it's important to note that this rating is a mix of all the other sets, which include the 20, 158, and 228-piece options. If you want to consider these instead, here's what you need to know about them.