Where Is The Largest Oil Rig In The World?

When you think about offshore oil rigs, what comes to mind is what you may have seen in movies — skeletal towers in the middle of a vast sea, some flares cutting through the darkness, and a crew that goes months without a sight of land. Such images do well to paint the picture, but they don't always show how enormous these machines really are.

Far from any coastline, in the icy waters of Russia's Far East, specifically in the Sea of Okhotsk and close to Sakhalin Island, sits the Pacific Berkut (which translates to "golden eagle" in Russian), an offshore oil rig built for Arctic oil and gas operations. This $12 billion station is surrounded by freezing waters, sometimes reaching as low as -47 degrees Fahrenheit, cold enough to test both the crew and steel alike.

Spanning over 344 feet long, 196 feet wide, 472 feet tall, and weighing a whopping 200,000 tons, it's easily one of the largest drilling rigs ever built. And being a gravity-based structure (GBS), it's anchored to the seabed and designed to withstand waves as tall as 60 feet and winds of up to 75 miles per hour, among other subarctic conditions. The rig is co-owned by several big oil companies from Russia, the U.S., India, and Japan under a consortium known as the Sakhalin-1, which was at some point the largest foreign direct investment in Russia.