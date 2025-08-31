Who Builds China's Aircraft Carriers? (And Are They Constructing New Ones?)

China is quickly building up its navy, with the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) estimated to have more than 370 vessels in its fleet. Aside from the number of ships that it operates, the PLAN is also increasing its firepower and power-projection capabilities by operating three aircraft carriers: the Liaoning, which is a refurbished Soviet-era ship originally laid down in 1985; the Shandong, which is its first homegrown carrier and features a ski-jump ramp instead of a catapult; and the Fujian, a turbine-engined carrier that's considerably smaller than the U.S.' Gerald Ford-class but uses a similar CATOBAR (catapult-assisted take-off but arrested recovery) system to that found on U.S. Navy carriers.

The Liaoning was originally meant to serve the Soviet Union and was first laid down in a Ukrainian shipyard as the Varyag. A Chinese businessman then bought it, ostensibly to turn it into a floating casino, but turned it over to the Chinese military as soon as it arrived on Chinese shores. The ship was then refurbished in the Dalian Shipyard, located in Liaoning province in Northeast China, next to North Korea. This was also where the Shandong was built. However, the country's third aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, was built in and launched at the Jiangnan shipyard in Shanghai.

The Dalian shipyard is owned by the Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), which is a subsidiary of the state-owned China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC). Conversely, the CISC directly owns the Jiangnan shipyard. This means the Chinese government builds its own ships through state-owned companies.