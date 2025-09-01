No, The Mazda 626 Isn't Made Anymore - Here's Why (And What Replaced It)

Mazda has enjoyed a long and illustrious history of selling cars in the US, but unlike many American automakers, Mazda has restructured its model-naming policy a few times. Think of iconic American nameplates, such as the Mustang, Suburban, Thunderbird, or Charger — they all sport decades worth of different generations, and therefore the lineage is easily traced.

Here's where Mazda differs. Throughout the years, the Japanese automaker has taken new directions with its nameplates, which can mean keeping track of what replaced what can prove to be tricky. This can most easily be seen just after the 2000s kicked into gear, when Mazda dropped many then-familiar model names in favor of something a little snappier. For example, the Mazda 323 was discontinued and replaced by the Mazda3, a model that still survives to this day.

The Mazda 626 suffered a similar fate, having been discontinued in order to make way for a new model which too sported a model name more in tune with Mazda's then-new direction. To be specific, the 626's successor was the Mazda6, a sleek, midsize sedan that continued where the 626 left off. It first arrived as a 2003 model year in the US, securing more than 60 domestic and international awards within its first year of production. Despite huge amounts of success, Mazda dropped the model altogether in 2021, as it shifted towards a consumer-led SUV-heavy approach.