What Does It Mean When A USB Port Is Yellow?

That colorful bit of plastic you may have noticed tucked inside many USB ports is often more than meets the eye. In addition to insulating tiny contact pins that enable a USB connection for your most useful USB gadgets, the port's color can sometimes point you toward a deeper understanding of its capabilities. A colored tang in a USB receptacle can convey which generation of USB it uses, making it easier to understand how fast it can transfer data. If you come across a yellow port, the hue may even hint toward other hidden features.

A USB port with a yellow insulator inside of it can indicate that it has always-on charging capabilities. Also referred to as passive power delivery or always-on charging, this means that the port can provide power to a connected device whether or not the host device is powered on. These ports also tend to have data transfer capabilities, which can range all the way between USB 2.0 to 3.0 speeds. However, the color of a USB connector is not always linked to its capabilities. The USB Implementers Forum, or USB-IF, maintains the specifications for USB technology but does not mandate color coding (other than blue, but we'll get to that). Many companies, therefore, take liberties with their USB port coloring. Here's what you need to know about what a yellow USB port actually means.