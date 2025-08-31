Yes, You Can Go Back To The Old YouTube Layout - Here's How

If you have been a long-time YouTube user, chances are, you might have seen the layout of the website change dramatically over the years. The modern-day layout of YouTube — especially on desktops and computers — is vastly different from the original website's appearance years ago. With Google completely embracing the modernized layout for YouTube, there is no option within YouTube settings that lets users to switch back to the old, classic layout. While most of the users have adjusted to YouTube's updated layout, there are many who wouldn't hesitate to return to the old, familiar YouTube layout if given the chance. Thankfully, there is a browser extension that allows you to do exactly that.

If you are using Google Chrome, the easiest ways to switch back to the old YouTube layout is to go to download an extension called YouTube Redux from Google Chrome Store. Searching for YouTube Redux will lead you to the YouTube Redux landing page. On this page, you will see a prominent label that reads "Add to Chrome". Click on it, and grant the necessary permissions. Once installed, you will see a pop-up that allows you to fine-tune your classic YouTube layout experience. It's entirely up to the user to tweak these settings.

Nevertheless, once this step is done, when you open YouTube on your browser, you will see the good old YouTube classic layout, complete with smaller thumbnails and a lot more content on display at once. Clicking on a video will showcase the older YouTube player and an easier-to-read comments section. We have verified that this extension is compatible not just with Chrome, but also with other Chromium-based browsers like Brave, Opera, and Microsoft Edge. For those using Mozilla Firefox, YouTube Redux is available as an add-on.