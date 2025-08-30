This Cheap Wearable May Be Useful If You Travel Alone - But There's A Catch

In general, reviews for the Silent Beacon 2.0 have been mixed. On its official website, it has a perfect 5-star rating, but it's only from two users, so that's not a big enough sample size. One returning user did mention that it's definitely an upgrade from the first-generation model. On the other hand, it has an average rating of 3.7 stars from over 30 users on Amazon. While the majority of the reviews are 4 and 5-star ratings, 17% of users gave it only 1-star.

One person noted how their elderly family members struggled with pressing the buttons, which was supported by another user in their 60s who had the same comment. Knowing this, you might want to rethink buying it if whoever is supposed to wear it struggles with their hand mobility or has poor dexterity. In addition, some people wish there were more band options, since the standard size isn't ideal for everyone. Not to mention, another reviewer claimed that it had battery problems and stopped working after just two months. A few users also say the app isn't that easy to figure out.

However, there are also positive reviews from users who have found it easy to set up and use, and appreciate the peace of mind that it provides. One review reported that the Silent Beacon 2.0 helped her in an emergency, enabling her to send alerts and her location to her contacts when she was being followed by a stranger.