This Cheap Wearable May Be Useful If You Travel Alone - But There's A Catch
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Everyone needs to be aware of personal safety, especially when traveling alone. This can mean ensuring your phone is set for emergencies or using a personal safety device, like the Silent Beacon 2.0. This "personal panic button" lets you send emergency alerts, check-ins, and messages to your contacts. In a critical situation, it can alert emergency services and share your location. The Silent Beacon uses a loudspeaker and microphone and can be set to vibrate. It has an impressively long battery life; its manufacturers claim it can last more than 40 days on standby.
The device works by connecting to an app, which is compatible with both Android and iOS. There's a free version, but if you want some of the more advanced features, there are paid tiers that start at $4.99. For its $9.99 tier, it includes a 180-day alert history, plus access to a 24/7 monitoring center. The Silent Beacon 2.0 costs $59.99, and you can get it directly from the official website or from Amazon. The first-generation model was also sold at retail outlets like Home Depot or Best Buy, but this option isn't available for the 2.0. It comes with a 3-foot USB cord, universal wristbands, and accessory clips.
What makes the Silent Beacon 2.0 Panic Button special (and what's the catch)?
The biggest catch with the Silent Beacon 2.0 is that, as it relies on Bluetooth, you need to have a smartphone to make it work. So it isn't a stand-alone solution for older adults who may not own a smartphone. It's designed to be simple with limited functions, so it can't be compared to a smart watch, like the Apple Watch, which has health and safety-related features like crash detection, ECG, and temperature readings.
Its reliance on Bluetooth means that it needs to remain within around 33 feet of your smartphone, but means you can wear it out and about and even on long trips. Other wrist-worn panic buttons, like one from CallToU, boast a range of around 1,000 feet, but this is from a static receiver, so provides less flexibility. However, the Silent Beacon 2.0 only has a water-resistance rating of IPX4, which means it can't be submerged in water and hasn't been rated for dust protection at all. This is lower than both the CallToU button and the Apple Watch, so should be considered if you plan to use it for rugged, outdoor use. However, its discreet design makes it a good safety gadget for when you're traveling alone, especially as it comes with a silent mode, so you can send an alert in a risky situation without making it obvious.
What do people have to say about the Silent Beacon 2.0?
In general, reviews for the Silent Beacon 2.0 have been mixed. On its official website, it has a perfect 5-star rating, but it's only from two users, so that's not a big enough sample size. One returning user did mention that it's definitely an upgrade from the first-generation model. On the other hand, it has an average rating of 3.7 stars from over 30 users on Amazon. While the majority of the reviews are 4 and 5-star ratings, 17% of users gave it only 1-star.
One person noted how their elderly family members struggled with pressing the buttons, which was supported by another user in their 60s who had the same comment. Knowing this, you might want to rethink buying it if whoever is supposed to wear it struggles with their hand mobility or has poor dexterity. In addition, some people wish there were more band options, since the standard size isn't ideal for everyone. Not to mention, another reviewer claimed that it had battery problems and stopped working after just two months. A few users also say the app isn't that easy to figure out.
However, there are also positive reviews from users who have found it easy to set up and use, and appreciate the peace of mind that it provides. One review reported that the Silent Beacon 2.0 helped her in an emergency, enabling her to send alerts and her location to her contacts when she was being followed by a stranger.